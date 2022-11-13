Ducks stunned by Washington; Beavers defeat Cal

After a hard-fought battle to the very last second of the game yesterday, Washington snapped Oregon's eight-game winning streak with a 37-34 victory. The loss dealt a blow to the Duck's chances for a spot in the college football playoff. Washington tied the game at 34 with just over three minutes to go after Oregon quarterback Bo Nix limped off the field on the previous series. Nix returned for the final plays and got the Ducks to the Washington 38, but the drive fizzled with a penalty. The Huskies won in Eugene for the first time since 2016. Oregon hosts Utah next Saturday.

Oregon State's Ben Gulbranson threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score and the Beavers' defense turned in another strong performance in a 38-10 victory over California. Oregon State got a 55-yard punt return for a touchdown from Anthony Gould, and did enough offensively to control the game. Gulbranson is 4-1 since replacing Chance Nolan as the Beavers' starting quarterback. The Beavers play Arizona State at Sun Devil Stadium next week.

