Soccer fans gather to watch World Cup in downtown Eugene

Members of the Lane County community gathered indoors at the Farmers Market pavilion in downtown Eugene on Monday to watch the World Cup soccer tournament.

With the United States taking the early lead against Wales, viewers were eager to share their pride.

“I’m really happy USA is up one-nothing,” said Matthew Towers. “The whole World Cup cycle has been a lot of fun to watch. It’s a young team and they’re all playing in Europe.”

The get-together was coordinated by Travel Lane County, a nonprofit dedicated to bolstering the tourist economy and fostering community within Lane County.

“I am here to watch the World Cup with a bunch of cool people,” said Dana Turell. “We really support Travel Lane County and love the Lane United Soccer Team, so we’re here to support everybody today. So far, we’re ahead- go USA- so I’m excited!”

The teams ultimately played to a 1-1 draw. Team USA next plays England on Friday. The tournament culminates with the championship match on December 18th.