Sports

Soccer fans gather to watch World Cup in downtown Eugene

KLCC | By Jasmine Lewin
Published November 21, 2022 at 1:50 PM PST
Eugene soccer fans watch the World Cup
Jasmine Lewin
/
KLCC
Eugene soccer enthusiasts watch the United States play Wales in the World Cup

Members of the Lane County community gathered indoors at the Farmers Market pavilion in downtown Eugene on Monday to watch the World Cup soccer tournament.

With the United States taking the early lead against Wales, viewers were eager to share their pride.

“I’m really happy USA is up one-nothing,” said Matthew Towers. “The whole World Cup cycle has been a lot of fun to watch. It’s a young team and they’re all playing in Europe.”

The get-together was coordinated by Travel Lane County, a nonprofit dedicated to bolstering the tourist economy and fostering community within Lane County.

“I am here to watch the World Cup with a bunch of cool people,” said Dana Turell. “We really support Travel Lane County and love the Lane United Soccer Team, so we’re here to support everybody today. So far, we’re ahead- go USA- so I’m excited!”

The teams ultimately played to a 1-1 draw. Team USA next plays England on Friday. The tournament culminates with the championship match on December 18th.

Jasmine Lewin
Jasmine Lewin joined KLCC as a freelance reporter in 2022. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Lewin wrote for the University of Oregon quarterly magazine Ethos before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She likes to spend her free time birdwatching, doing crossword puzzles, and watching scary movies.
