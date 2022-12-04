© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports

No. 9 Ducks move on to Sweet Sixteen of NCAA volleyball tournament with win over Arkansas

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published December 4, 2022 at 6:49 AM PST
Ducks 124.jpg
Love Cross
/
KLCC
Oregon's Daley McClellean (4) and Mimi Colyer (15) go up for the block to grab the final point in the Ducks' 4 set win over Arkansas in round 2 of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 3, 2022.

Oregon Volleyball is headed to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament in Louisville.

The No. 9 Ducks earned their spot after a second-round win in four sets over Arkansas Saturday night in Eugene. The win was the 15th straight for Oregon, tying the longest winning streak in program history. The Ducks were perfect at home this year with a 14-0 record at Matthew Knight Arena.

The win advanced Oregon to the Sweet Sixteen for the eighth time in program history, and first since the 2020 season. Oregon will be in the hunt to reach the Elite Eight for the third time in program history, and the first since 2018.

In Saturday night’s match, Senior Brooke Nuneviller had a match-high 19 kills, Pac-12’s Freshman of the year Mimi Colyer added 15 kills, Hannah Pukis had 42 assists with 12 digs, Kiari Robey added seven kills plus seven blocks and senior Gloria Mutiri had six kills.

Up Next: The Ducks travel to Louisville for the regional round of Sweet Sixteen to face Nebraska Thursday.

Tags
Sports Oregon DucksOregon VolleyballNCAA Volleyball Tournament
Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Public Speaking.
See stories by Love Cross