No. 9 Ducks move on to Sweet Sixteen of NCAA volleyball tournament with win over Arkansas

Oregon Volleyball is headed to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament in Louisville.

The No. 9 Ducks earned their spot after a second-round win in four sets over Arkansas Saturday night in Eugene. The win was the 15th straight for Oregon, tying the longest winning streak in program history. The Ducks were perfect at home this year with a 14-0 record at Matthew Knight Arena.

The win advanced Oregon to the Sweet Sixteen for the eighth time in program history, and first since the 2020 season. Oregon will be in the hunt to reach the Elite Eight for the third time in program history, and the first since 2018.

In Saturday night’s match, Senior Brooke Nuneviller had a match-high 19 kills, Pac-12’s Freshman of the year Mimi Colyer added 15 kills, Hannah Pukis had 42 assists with 12 digs, Kiari Robey added seven kills plus seven blocks and senior Gloria Mutiri had six kills.

Up Next: The Ducks travel to Louisville for the regional round of Sweet Sixteen to face Nebraska Thursday.