© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports

Rivalry game goes to the Ducks

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published January 1, 2023 at 6:58 AM PST
Dante.jpg
@OregonMBB Twitter
Oregon's N'Faly Dante (1) celebrates a score in the Ducks' 77-68 win over Oregon State Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 in Eugene, Ore.

Oregon topped Oregon State 77-68 in a rivalry match-up in front of 7,001 fans Saturday in Eugene.

The Ducks (8-6, 2-1 Pac 12) led by 13 at the half, but Oregon State (7-7, 1-2 Pac 12) came out of halftime strong and rallied to take the lead.

A solid performance by Duck Will Richardson saw Oregon regain the lead and nab the victory. Richardson had 22 points for the Ducks. N'Faly Dante added 17 points, while Quincy Guerrier and Kel'el Ware scored 13 apiece.

Dexter Akanno dropped 20 for the Beavers.

Up Next:

The Ducks play at Colorado (9-6, 1-3 Pac 12) Thursday.

The Beavers play at Utah (11-4, 4-0 Pac 12) Thursday.

Tags
Sports Oregon Men's BasketballOregon state men's basketballPac 12
Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Public Speaking.
See stories by Love Cross