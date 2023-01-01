Rivalry game goes to the Ducks

Oregon topped Oregon State 77-68 in a rivalry match-up in front of 7,001 fans Saturday in Eugene.

The Ducks (8-6, 2-1 Pac 12) led by 13 at the half, but Oregon State (7-7, 1-2 Pac 12) came out of halftime strong and rallied to take the lead.

A solid performance by Duck Will Richardson saw Oregon regain the lead and nab the victory. Richardson had 22 points for the Ducks. N'Faly Dante added 17 points, while Quincy Guerrier and Kel'el Ware scored 13 apiece.

Dexter Akanno dropped 20 for the Beavers.

Up Next:

The Ducks play at Colorado (9-6, 1-3 Pac 12) Thursday.

The Beavers play at Utah (11-4, 4-0 Pac 12) Thursday.