Pac 12 Women's Basketball: Beavers upset No. 23 Ducks

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published January 21, 2023 at 6:55 AM PST
Beavs Ducks.jpg
@BeaverWBB Twitter

It was a rivalry match-up upset in Corvallis Friday night, as Oregon State women’s basketball topped No. 23 Oregon, 68-65.

The Ducks (13-6, 4-4 Pac 12) fell behind by as many as 7 in the first, but rallied in the second to close the gap, with the Beavers (11-8, 3-5 Pac 12) up 30-27 heading into the half.

The second half saw scoring runs by both teams. Oregon State was up by 13 in the fourth before the Ducks once again came within 3 points with just 1:30 left in the game.  A final attempt at a game-tying three fell short, handing the Beavers the win.

The Beavers’ Talia von Oelhoffen scored 16 points while and freshman Timea Gardiner added another 15 for the Beavers.

Chance Gray was the top scorer for the Ducks, with 18 points. Taya Hanson added 14. Gray and Hanson had a combined 10 three-pointers in the loss.

It was Oregon State’s first win at home against rival Oregon since 2019. The Ducks beat the Beavers in their first meeting of the season in Eugene in December.

Up Next:

Both teams travel to the Bay Area next weekend. The Beavers face Stanford (18-2, 6-1 Pac 12) Friday.

Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Public Speaking.
