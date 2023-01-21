Pac 12 Women's Basketball: Beavers upset No. 23 Ducks

It was a rivalry match-up upset in Corvallis Friday night, as Oregon State women’s basketball topped No. 23 Oregon, 68-65.

The Ducks (13-6, 4-4 Pac 12) fell behind by as many as 7 in the first, but rallied in the second to close the gap, with the Beavers (11-8, 3-5 Pac 12) up 30-27 heading into the half.

The second half saw scoring runs by both teams. Oregon State was up by 13 in the fourth before the Ducks once again came within 3 points with just 1:30 left in the game. A final attempt at a game-tying three fell short, handing the Beavers the win.

The Beavers’ Talia von Oelhoffen scored 16 points while and freshman Timea Gardiner added another 15 for the Beavers.

Chance Gray was the top scorer for the Ducks, with 18 points. Taya Hanson added 14. Gray and Hanson had a combined 10 three-pointers in the loss.

It was Oregon State’s first win at home against rival Oregon since 2019. The Ducks beat the Beavers in their first meeting of the season in Eugene in December.

Up Next:

Both teams travel to the Bay Area next weekend. The Beavers face Stanford (18-2, 6-1 Pac 12) Friday.