Disc golf competition flies into Eugene this weekend

Disc golf is flying into the Eugene area this weekend.

The Professional Disc Golfer's Association will hold its 2023 US Masters Championships from Thursday to Sunday, bringing 400 to 500 professional and amateur golfers to town for a weekend of identified flying objects.

For the uninitiated, disc golf isn’t anything like the other frisbee-based sport you might know. The clue is in the name–just like regular golf, the goal is to get your disc into a hole–in this case, a metal basket–in the fewest number of throws. Like the traditional version of golf, and unlike ultimate frisbee, it’s an individual sport.

The Eugene-Springfield area has more than ten disc golf courses, but this is the first time this tournament has been held in Eugene and the first time since 2016 it’s been held on the west coast.

Qualified players have the opportunity to compete for a major title–and spend some time afterwards enjoying Eugene.

The event will be held on four Lane County courses: Steward Pond in West Eugene, Circle Bar Golf Course in Oakridge, Dexter Park Disc Golf Course in Dexter, and the Camp Serene course near Noti.