Oral Roberts rallies late to beat Ducks, forcing a Super Regional game 3

One day after an historic 8-run comeback that broke Oral Roberts’ 21-game winning streak, Oregon baseball saw a lead slip away in the 9th and fell to the Golden Eagles 8-7 Saturday in the Eugene Super Regional at PK Park.

The Ducks were up 7-4 heading into the bottom of the 7th, but Oral Roberts scored in each of the last three innings. This included two runs in the bottom of the ninth, giving ORU the walk-off win as they were slated as the home team for game 2.

The loss ended a 9-game winning streak for UO and put them another game away from their quest to reach the College World Series.

After Saturday’s loss in front of a sellout crowd of 4,476, UO coach Mark Wasikowski said “I’m really proud of the team that I coach and can't wait to suit up with them tomorrow. I know they're hungry for it as well. And you know, they're going to do everything that they possibly can to be able to get this team to Omaha.”

The Ducks (41-21) and Golden Eagles (38-20) will face off in a decisive Game 3 Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at PK Park.

