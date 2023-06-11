© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports

Oral Roberts rallies late to beat Ducks, forcing a Super Regional game 3

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published June 11, 2023 at 7:27 AM PDT
baseball player on field with crowd in background
GoDucks
Oregon will face Oral Roberts in a decisive Game 3 of the Super Regional on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at PK park in Eugene, Ore.

One day after an historic 8-run comeback that broke Oral Roberts’ 21-game winning streak, Oregon baseball saw a lead slip away in the 9th and fell to the Golden Eagles 8-7 Saturday in the Eugene Super Regional at PK Park.

The Ducks were up 7-4 heading into the bottom of the 7th, but Oral Roberts scored in each of the last three innings. This included two runs in the bottom of the ninth, giving ORU the walk-off win as they were slated as the home team for game 2.

The loss ended a 9-game winning streak for UO and put them another game away from their quest to reach the College World Series.

After Saturday’s loss in front of a sellout crowd of 4,476, UO coach Mark Wasikowski said “I’m really proud of the team that I coach and can't wait to suit up with them tomorrow. I know they're hungry for it as well. And you know, they're going to do everything that they possibly can to be able to get this team to Omaha.”

The Ducks (41-21) and Golden Eagles (38-20) will face off in a decisive Game 3 Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at PK Park.

Tags
Sports University of OregonOregon Ducks Baseballbaseball
Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Public Speaking.
See stories by Love Cross