© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports

Ducks fall in Super Regional

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published June 12, 2023 at 7:02 AM PDT
A group of men in baseball uniforms stand on a baseball field, holding their hands in a letter "O" shape.
GoDucks.com
Oregon Baseball fell 11-6 to Oral Roberts on June 11, 2023, at the Eugene Super Regional in Eugene, Ore.

A packed house at PK Park watched Oregon Baseball’s quest to reach the College World Series end Sunday, as the Ducks fell 11- 6 to Oral Roberts.

The Ducks had the lead early in the decisive game 3 of the Super Regional off the bat of senior Tanner Smith, with a three-run homer in the first inning.

That lead slipped away in the third and Oregon never recovered. The Ducks’ pitching staff gave up 11 walks in the loss and four Oral Roberts' batters were hit by pitch.

The Ducks ended their season with a 41-22 record.

Oral Roberts (51-12) advanced to the College World Series for the first time since 1978.

Tags
Sports Oregon Ducks BaseballUniversity of Oregon
Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Public Speaking.
See stories by Love Cross