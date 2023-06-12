Ducks fall in Super Regional

A packed house at PK Park watched Oregon Baseball’s quest to reach the College World Series end Sunday, as the Ducks fell 11- 6 to Oral Roberts.

The Ducks had the lead early in the decisive game 3 of the Super Regional off the bat of senior Tanner Smith, with a three-run homer in the first inning.

That lead slipped away in the third and Oregon never recovered. The Ducks’ pitching staff gave up 11 walks in the loss and four Oral Roberts' batters were hit by pitch.

The Ducks ended their season with a 41-22 record.

Oral Roberts (51-12) advanced to the College World Series for the first time since 1978.