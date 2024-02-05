Seattle's World Cup schedule is here

The schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been released, and it includes six games on Seattle soil.

Lumen Field will host four group play games between June 15 and 26, including a United States Men’s National Team match on June 19.

FIFA says Seattle will also host two tournament play games in July.

US Men’s National Team Coach Gregg Berhalter says he’s excited to play in front of Seattle’s fans.

“Thinking about Seattle with its rich fan culture, loud atmosphere in the stadium. I can already picture it,” said Berhalter during FIFA’s Schedule Release special.

Berhalter says he’s also looking for United States soccer fans to really get involved.

“We’re really counting on the public getting behind us," he said. "I’m excited for the public to get to know some of our players and really get a personal connection with them, because it’s a great group of guys.”

FIFA says it’s excited to hold matches at Lumen Field, saying the arena is “built for the World Cup,” and “loud enough to generate seismic activity.”

Of course, an international event comes with all sorts of celebrations. FIFA says Seattle will have an official “Fan Fest” that will run daily all through the World Cup.

