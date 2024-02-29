© 2024 KLCC

Ducks top Beavers in final Pac-12 Men's Basketball rivalry game

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published February 29, 2024 at 7:27 AM PST
Oregon player Brennan Rigsby handles the basketball.
Oregon Men's Basketball
Brennan Rigsby had 14 off the Bench in Oregon's 78-71 win over Oregon State on Feb. 28, 2024 in Eugene, Ore.

Dana Altman notched his 750th career coaching victory Wednesday night in the final Pac-12 men’s basketball rivalry match-up between his Oregon Ducks and Oregon State.

The 78-71 win in Eugene was the Ducks’ 7th straight win in the series. Oregon remains in third place in the Pac-12 standings, two games back of conference-leader Arizona.

The Beavers (12-17, 4-14 Pac-12) came out strong in the first half, sinking 11 of their first 14 attempts to have the Ducks trailing 24-18.

After Oregon (19-9, 11-6 Pac-12) put on a full-court press, the Beavers went scoreless for four minutes. The strong defense by the Ducks resulted in eight turnovers for OSU, giving Oregon the edge, 35-33 at the half.

Neither team had led by more than six points leading up to a 55-all tie with less than 10 minutes remaining. The Ducks held the Beavers without a field goal for over six minutes towards the end of the period, putting the Ducks on top to stay.

Oregon had five players reach double figures in the win, led by 22 points and nine rebounds from Kwame Evans Jr. Jermaine Cousinard added 16, Brennan Rigsby had 14 off of the bench, and N'Faly Dante and Jackson Shelstad each finished the game with 11 points.

Tyler Bilodeau led the Beavers with 26 points, while Jordan Pope had 22. Dexter Akanno added 10.

With the Oregon win, Altman becomes the sixth active coach to reach 750 NCAA Division I wins in a career, with 340 of his victories coming at UO. N’Faly Dante also eclipsed 1,000 career points during the contest.

Up Next: The Ducks travel to the desert to take on No. 6 Arizona in Tucson on March 2. The Beavers host Utah March 7.
Sports Oregon Men's BasketballOregon state men's basketballDucksBeaversDana AltmanPac-12
Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Public Speaking.
