Ducks top Beavers in final Pac-12 Men's Basketball rivalry game

Dana Altman notched his 750th career coaching victory Wednesday night in the final Pac-12 men’s basketball rivalry match-up between his Oregon Ducks and Oregon State.

The 78-71 win in Eugene was the Ducks’ 7th straight win in the series. Oregon remains in third place in the Pac-12 standings, two games back of conference-leader Arizona.

The Beavers (12-17, 4-14 Pac-12) came out strong in the first half, sinking 11 of their first 14 attempts to have the Ducks trailing 24-18.

After Oregon (19-9, 11-6 Pac-12) put on a full-court press, the Beavers went scoreless for four minutes. The strong defense by the Ducks resulted in eight turnovers for OSU, giving Oregon the edge, 35-33 at the half.

Neither team had led by more than six points leading up to a 55-all tie with less than 10 minutes remaining. The Ducks held the Beavers without a field goal for over six minutes towards the end of the period, putting the Ducks on top to stay.

Oregon had five players reach double figures in the win, led by 22 points and nine rebounds from Kwame Evans Jr. Jermaine Cousinard added 16, Brennan Rigsby had 14 off of the bench, and N'Faly Dante and Jackson Shelstad each finished the game with 11 points.

Tyler Bilodeau led the Beavers with 26 points, while Jordan Pope had 22. Dexter Akanno added 10.

With the Oregon win, Altman becomes the sixth active coach to reach 750 NCAA Division I wins in a career, with 340 of his victories coming at UO. N’Faly Dante also eclipsed 1,000 career points during the contest.

Up Next: The Ducks travel to the desert to take on No. 6 Arizona in Tucson on March 2. The Beavers host Utah March 7.