UO women’s basketball loses its final Pac-12 game

The University of Oregon women’s basketball team fell behind early and ended up losing 79-30 to Colorado in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament Wednesday afternoon in Las Vegas. It was the team’s earliest exit from the tournament since 2016, according to a press release from the university.

It also marked the final Pac-12 game for the women’s basketball team, as the U of O is joining the Big Ten next season.

Barring an invitation to the WNIT, the loss means the team ends the season with an 11-21 record.

Meanwhile, the Oregon State women’s basketball team, which is ranked 13th in the nation, opens Pac-12 tournament play Thursday with a noon match-up against Colorado.