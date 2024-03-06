© 2024 KLCC

UO women’s basketball loses its final Pac-12 game

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published March 6, 2024 at 3:53 PM PST
A basketball player dribbles the ball on the court. A defender has their back to the camera.
Eric Evans
/
goducks.com
Oregon guard Chance Gray dribbles the ball toward a Colorado defender in a Pac-12 tournament game in Las Vegas on March 6, 2024.

The University of Oregon women’s basketball team fell behind early and ended up losing 79-30 to Colorado in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament Wednesday afternoon in Las Vegas. It was the team’s earliest exit from the tournament since 2016, according to a press release from the university.

It also marked the final Pac-12 game for the women’s basketball team, as the U of O is joining the Big Ten next season.

Barring an invitation to the WNIT, the loss means the team ends the season with an 11-21 record.

Meanwhile, the Oregon State women’s basketball team, which is ranked 13th in the nation, opens Pac-12 tournament play Thursday with a noon match-up against Colorado.
Tags
Sports Oregon Women's BasketballPac-12 basketballUniversity of OregonDucks
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December 2018 and became News Director in March 2023. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman
