March Madness features 3 Oregon college basketball teams

Three college basketball teams from Oregon are competing in the NCAA Tournament, which started on Tuesday. The Oregon State women’s basketball team is a No. 3 seedand will make its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2021 on Thursday, when it hosts Eastern Washington University. The University of Portland women’s basketball teamis making its second consecutive tournament appearance after winning this year’s West Coast Conference championship game with a one-point victory over Gonzaga earlier this month. The Oregon Ducks enter the NCAA men’s tournament as a No. 11 seed after winning their last championship game as a member of the Pac-12 conference. UO joins the Big Ten in the fall.

KOIN 6 sports anchor and reporter Brenna Greene joins us to talk about March Madness, including some games in the women’s Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds that will be held in Portland next weekend.

