Beavers advance; Ducks don’t

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published March 24, 2024 at 7:00 PM PDT
Basketball players on the court. One is taking a shot. A defender is attempting to block the shot.
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
OSU forward Raegan Beers attempts a shot over a Nebraska defender during the Beavers' 61-51 victory in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday, March 24, 2024 in Corvallis.

The OSU Beavers punched their ticket to the Sweet 16 round of the women’s NCAA tournament with a 61-51 win over Nebraska on Sunday in Corvallis.

The victory in the tournament’s second round came in front of 7,227 people, which was a record for an NCAA tournament game at Gill Coliseum.

The Beavers were led by Talia von Oelhoffen, who had 19 points and eight assists. Timea Gardiner scored 17 for OSU, and Raegan Beers added 10.

The Beavers were seeded third in their bracket and the Huskers were seeded sixth.

This will be the first trip to the Sweet 16 for the OSU women since 2019. The game will be played on Friday in Albany, NY.

Their opponent will be determined tomorrow when Notre Dame takes on Mississippi.

Ducks season ends in double OT

The University of Oregon played into double overtime but eventually fell to Creighton on Saturday night in the second round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

The Ducks were the underdog coming into the match, seeded 11th to Creighton’s 3rd seed.

Oregon was led by Jermaine Couisnard, who scored 32 points.
Oregon State University, OSU women's basketball, University of Oregon, UO Mens Basketball, Women's NCAA Tournament
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December 2018 and became News Director in March 2023. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
