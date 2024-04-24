Duck Football is looking forward to playing in front of fans on Saturday, as part of a busy sports weekend in Eugene

Oregon Football plays its Spring Game this Saturday, April 27. It’s part of a busy sports weekend in Eugene.

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. in Autzen Stadium. Before that, food trucks open at 10:00 a.m. and a fan festival at the Moshofsky Center begins at 11:00 a.m. There’s a post-game concert as well, featuring “Coming Home (Oregon)” singer and Eugene native Mat Kearney.

After a practice last week, Ducks head coach Dan Lanning said he’s excited to have the players be able to feel what it’s like on game day.

“It’s hard to recreate a game-like atmosphere (during practice)," said Lanning, "but here at Autzen we’re able to do that with our spring game, with the turnout we get. I expect a packed crowd, some people to come, support (Food for) Lane County, and bring some non-perishable items that can get them into the game, and take advantage of a great experience.”

A schedule for spring game day events is here.

Marathon features several events

On Sunday, more than 12,000 runners will take to the streets of Track Town for the annual Eugene Marathon and half marathon.

The sold-out event starts at 7:00 a.m. and some streets and neighborhoods will be impacted for most of the morning.

The South Eugene area should expect detours and closures from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. The primary road closures include Franklin Boulevard at Agate Street, Amazon Parkway, and Hilyard.

In Springfield, one lane of Franklin through Glenwood will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Portions of Main Street, A Street, and Mill Street will be closed in the same period.

Participants are encouraged to ride shuttles from the Graduate Hotel downtown or take public transit. The race starts and finishes at Hayward Field.

While the Marathon itself is Sunday, several related events are happening in and around Hayward Field on Saturday, which may affect traffic and parking. A 5K goes off at 8 a.m. and the Duck Dash for kids starts at 9:30 a.m.

More information on impacts from the Eugene Marathon is here.

