Paris 2024: Oregon State's Jade Carey heads to second Olympic Games

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published July 1, 2024 at 7:37 AM PDT
A gymnast in a red, white, and blue leotard stands with her arms raised in the air.
1 of 4  — Jade Carey (Oregon State)-3JC_4150.JPG
Jade Carey will represent the U.S. after making the cut at the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials in Minneapolis on June 30, 2024.
John Cheng / USA Gymnastics
John Cheng / USA Gymnastics
A gymnast in a red, white, and blue leotard strikes a pose during a floor exercise routine.
2 of 4  — 212335_5AM_2630 Jade Carey (Oregon State University).jpg
Jade Carey will represent the U.S. after making the cut at the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials in Minneapolis on June 30, 2024.
John Cheng / USA Gymnastics
A gymnast in a red, white, and blue leotard performs on the balance beam.
3 of 4  — Jade Carey (Oregon State)-2JC_1548.JPG
Jade Carey will represent the U.S. after making the cut at the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials in Minneapolis on June 30, 2024.
John Cheng / USA Gymnastics
A gymnast dressed in white and holding flowers.
4 of 4  — 225042_5AM_6681 Women's Awards (USAG).jpg
Jade Carey will represent the U.S. after making the cut at the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials in Minneapolis on June 30, 2024.
John Cheng / USA Gymnastics

Oregon State University gymnast Jade Carey is Paris bound.

Carey, the reigning Olympic gold medalist in Floor Exercise, made the cut for the five-person gymnastics team at the Olympic trials this weekend in Minneapolis. This is her second trip to the Olympics.

She’ll be heading to Paris with some familiar travel companions. Simone Biles, Suni Lee, and Jordan Chiles, who were fellow teammates at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, also made the cut. 16-year-old Hezly Rivera rounds out the five-person team. Traveling alternates include Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong.

Carey is a two-time World medalist, as well as a four-time national silver medalist. On vault, she is the 2022 World champion. She has earned eight Olympic and World Championship medals, making her the sixth most decorated U.S. female gymnast of all time.

Carey has been named the Pac-12 Gymnast of the Week nine times in her three years with the Beavers.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games open July 26 and conclude August 11.

Sports Jade CareyOregon State Gymnastics2024 Olympic Games
Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Sociology.
