Paris 2024: Oregon State's Jade Carey heads to second Olympic Games

Oregon State University gymnast Jade Carey is Paris bound.

Carey, the reigning Olympic gold medalist in Floor Exercise, made the cut for the five-person gymnastics team at the Olympic trials this weekend in Minneapolis. This is her second trip to the Olympics.

She’ll be heading to Paris with some familiar travel companions. Simone Biles, Suni Lee, and Jordan Chiles, who were fellow teammates at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, also made the cut. 16-year-old Hezly Rivera rounds out the five-person team. Traveling alternates include Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong.

Carey is a two-time World medalist, as well as a four-time national silver medalist. On vault, she is the 2022 World champion. She has earned eight Olympic and World Championship medals, making her the sixth most decorated U.S. female gymnast of all time.

Carey has been named the Pac-12 Gymnast of the Week nine times in her three years with the Beavers.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games open July 26 and conclude August 11.

