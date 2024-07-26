© 2024 KLCC

Lane County unveils pickleball court at Deerhorn Landing

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published July 26, 2024 at 4:42 PM PDT
Signpost at Deerhorn Landing Park
Lane County
The basketball court at Deerhorn Landing Park can now be used as a pickleball court, thanks to new striping and a removable net.

Pickleball lovers take note: Lane County has a new pickleball court.

Lane County Parks has updated the basketball court at Deerhorn Landing east of Springfield, so that it can serve dual purposes for basketball or pickleball. The court features new striping and a removable net.

The upgrades were financed by Measure 20-335, a 2022 voter-approved funding levy for Lane County park upgrades.

“It’s exciting to be able to enhance opportunities for people to get outside, get active and have fun in our parks," said Lane County Parks Manager Brett Henry in a news release. “Investing in projects like this helps make our parks more welcoming and more functional for visitors. We’re very thankful voters approved the levy that is making this and so much more possible.”

Officials say in addition to the new court, maintenance staff refurbished the parking lot and repaired and refinished signs.

Deerhorn Landing's hours are dusk to dawn and the court is first-come, first-served.
