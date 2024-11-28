Oregon football is thankful for the bye week ahead of the rivalry game against the Huskies

In college football, the No. 1 Oregon Ducks will look to complete an undefeated regular season Saturday when the Ducks host Washington.

Oregon hopes to snap a three-game losing streak against the Huskies, which includes regular season losses in 2022 and 2023, as well as the 2023 Pac-12 Championship game.

Linebacker Jeffrey Bassa admitted that past losses have lingered a bit, leaving a sour taste. At a recent press conference, he said last week’s bye week was helpful.

“It was real valuable," he said. "You know, playing eight straight games in the Big Ten is not easy, so it was real valuable to the team … kind of just get a break from football mentally a little bit. I got a chance to watch some college football this weekend as well, so it was great.”

Oregon enters the weekend as the only unbeaten team in college football’s highest division. The Ducks have an 11-0 record for just the second time in program history, and have secured a spot in the Big Ten championship game Dec. 7 in Indianapolis.

Washington has a 6-5 record and is already bowl eligible.

Kickoff for the Ducks and Huskies rivalry game is at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Autzen stadium.

Meanwhile the Beavers play Friday morning against No. 12 Boise State. OSU will be bowl eligible if they beat the Broncos. The game is at 9 a.m. Pacific Time in Boise.

