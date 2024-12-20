© 2024 KLCC

Oregon Men's Basketball enters Top 10

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published December 20, 2024 at 7:42 AM PST
Oregon coach Dana Altman watches his team from the sidelines.
Thomas Boyd
/
AP
Oregon coach Dana Altman directs the team against Stephen F. Austin during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Eugene, Ore., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024.

Oregon Men’s Basketball’s season is off to a stellar start- they’re 10-1 in their first 11 games. Their only loss came after a last second three-pointer in their match-up with then No. 24 UCLA on Dec. 8.

The Ducks moved up two spots in the AP Top 25 Poll this week. At No. 10, Oregon is currently the highest nationally-ranked Big Ten team. This is in stark contrast to the preseason polls that had the Ducks finishing 6th in their inaugural year in the conference.

Coach Dana Altman has been at Oregon since 2010. He says while the team is playing well on offense, their defensive stats have slipped, so they have some work to do.

“I like to see that defensive stat because I know what happens when we’re in the top 30 defensively,” said Altman. “And when we’re in the top 10- you go back over my time here, our time here, and when we’re in the top 20, top 30 defensively, our teams usually have fared pretty well.”

The Ducks travel to Stanford (9-2) Saturday.

The men of Oregon return home to host Weber State (6-6) on Dec. 29.
Oregon Men's Basketball Dana Altman Big Ten Ducks University of Oregon
Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Sociology.
