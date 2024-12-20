Oregon Men's Basketball enters Top 10

Oregon Men’s Basketball’s season is off to a stellar start- they’re 10-1 in their first 11 games. Their only loss came after a last second three-pointer in their match-up with then No. 24 UCLA on Dec. 8.

The Ducks moved up two spots in the AP Top 25 Poll this week. At No. 10, Oregon is currently the highest nationally-ranked Big Ten team. This is in stark contrast to the preseason polls that had the Ducks finishing 6th in their inaugural year in the conference.

Coach Dana Altman has been at Oregon since 2010. He says while the team is playing well on offense, their defensive stats have slipped, so they have some work to do.

“I like to see that defensive stat because I know what happens when we’re in the top 30 defensively,” said Altman. “And when we’re in the top 10- you go back over my time here, our time here, and when we’re in the top 20, top 30 defensively, our teams usually have fared pretty well.”

The Ducks travel to Stanford (9-2) Saturday.

The men of Oregon return home to host Weber State (6-6) on Dec. 29.