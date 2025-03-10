Duck men’s basketball on a roll to start Big Ten tournament

Oregon men’s basketball is on a seven-game winning streak, most recently besting Washington in overtime on Sunday. The Ducks returned to the AP top 25 this week, and are ranked 23rd in the NCAA.

It’s just in time for the Big Ten tournament, which starts this week with a game against Indiana. UO beat the Hoosiers on March 4, but Head Coach Dana Altman expects both teams to play aggressively. “It should be a good game," he said at a Monday press conference. "Two teams that, I think, talent-wise are matched up pretty evenly so it’s just a matter of who executes better and who makes the fewest mistakes.”

Altman said the location, Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, will not make for a neutral crowd, but tournament play is good experience, and, he said, the Ducks record this season is the same whether playing at home or away.

The Oregon - Indiana game starts at 9 a.m. Pacific time on Thursday: Both teams had a first-round bye. If Oregon wins, they’ll face number one seed Michigan State in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Regardless of the Big Ten playoff results, Altman hopes to be invited to the NCAA tournament later this month.

