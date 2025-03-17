© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Three OSU and UO teams are headed to the NCAA basketball tournaments

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published March 17, 2025 at 2:25 PM PDT
A room of college basketball players in street clothes clap and smile.
Goducks.com
The Oregon Men's basketball team reacts to the bracket announcement on Sunday, March 16.

Oregon college basketball fans will have a lot to cheer for in the coming weeks. NCAA tournament brackets were announced over the weekend and three area Division I teams will take part in March Madness.

The Oregon men are the highest ranked of the bunch. They face Liberty on Friday at 7:10 p.m. While Liberty is seeded 12th to the Duck’s 5th, the Flames are on a five-game winning streak. The team travels to Seattle Wednesday. At a press conference Sunday, Head Coach Dana Altman said they “desperately need” the practice time, including the two days in Eugene.

The Duck Women were awarded a No. 10 seed and will tip off against 7th-seeded Vanderbilt on Friday afternoon.

The OSU women made it to the Elite Eight last year, but they pulled the toughest first-round game of the bunch. The 14th seeded Beavers play No. 3 seed North Carolina Saturday afternoon in Chapel Hill.

Oregon State’s men missed out on the NCAA’s this year but will play in a new, 16-team tournament called the College Basketball Crown. Their first opponent is Central Florida, on April 1 in Las Vegas.

The full Men's Division I bracket is available here. The Women's Division I bracket is here.

Tags
Sports Oregon State University Women's BasketballOregon Women's BasketballOregon Men's BasketballOregon state men's basketballMarch Madness
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
See stories by Karen Richards