Three OSU and UO teams are headed to the NCAA basketball tournaments

Oregon college basketball fans will have a lot to cheer for in the coming weeks. NCAA tournament brackets were announced over the weekend and three area Division I teams will take part in March Madness.

The Oregon men are the highest ranked of the bunch. They face Liberty on Friday at 7:10 p.m. While Liberty is seeded 12th to the Duck’s 5th, the Flames are on a five-game winning streak. The team travels to Seattle Wednesday. At a press conference Sunday, Head Coach Dana Altman said they “desperately need” the practice time, including the two days in Eugene.

The Duck Women were awarded a No. 10 seed and will tip off against 7th-seeded Vanderbilt on Friday afternoon.

The OSU women made it to the Elite Eight last year, but they pulled the toughest first-round game of the bunch. The 14th seeded Beavers play No. 3 seed North Carolina Saturday afternoon in Chapel Hill.

Oregon State’s men missed out on the NCAA’s this year but will play in a new, 16-team tournament called the College Basketball Crown. Their first opponent is Central Florida, on April 1 in Las Vegas.

The full Men's Division I bracket is available here. The Women's Division I bracket is here.

