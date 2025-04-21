© 2025 KLCC

Oregon claims Big Ten Women’s Golf title in first year in conference

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published April 21, 2025 at 7:21 AM PDT
The University of Oregon Women's Golf Team holding the Big Ten Championship trophy.
GoDucks.com
The University of Oregon Women's Golf Team captured the 2025 Big Ten Title on Sunday, April 20, at Bulle Rock Golf Course in Havre de Grace, Md.

In a stunning final-round surge, the No. 5 Oregon women’s golf team captured the 2025 Big Ten Championship on Sunday at Bulle Rock Golf Course in Maryland, clinching the title by a 14-stroke margin in its first year in the conference.

Trailing by three entering the final day, the Ducks shot a 12-under-par 276 to finish the weekend at 12-under 852, tying the tournament’s 54-hole scoring record. Oregon sophomore Kiara Romero led the charge, winning the individual title at 7-under par.

Speaking to the Big Ten Network after the final round, head coach Derek Radley said he was "Just really proud of the way our ladies performed this week. I was really proud of us because the wind switched today; it was out of the south for rounds one and two and we came in with a strict game plan today and really stuck to it,” said Radley. “When those putts start falling, I just stay out of the way and keep cheering. I couldn't be more proud of this group."

The victory marks Oregon’s second tournament win of the season and ninth under Radley. It also adds to a remarkable debut Big Ten campaign for Oregon Athletics, which has now claimed five conference titles in 2024–25.

Romero becomes just the third Duck ever to win an individual conference crown and now sits tied for second all-time at Oregon with three career individual victories.

"I think we all inspire each other and look up to each other a lot," said Romero. "It feels good to finally get this dub for all of us."

With the Big Ten title secured, Oregon earns an automatic berth into the NCAA Regionals. Their regional destination will be announced during Wednesday’s NCAA selection show.
Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master's Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Sociology.
