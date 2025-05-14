© 2025 KLCC

Oregon’s richest person won’t be the Portland Trail Blazers’ buyer

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Published May 14, 2025 at 12:02 PM PDT
Portland Trail Blazers forward Kris Murray, right, celebrates the made basket with Rayan Rupert, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Portland, Ore. Though Phil Knight previously tried to buy the Blazers in recent years, he says he now won't.
Howard Lao
/
AP
Phil Knight is no longer interested in buying the Portland Trail Blazers.

Phil Knight is no longer interested in buying the Portland Trail Blazers.

That’s according to a statement Knight gave to The Athletic.

Knight’s statement comes one day after the Paul G. Allen Estate announced Tuesday that the franchise was officially for sale. Allen died in 2018. His sister, Jody Allen, served as trustee of the Allen family estate.

Knight, the Nike cofounder and Oregon’s wealthiest resident, said in a statement that he had “great interest” in buying the NBA franchise five years ago, but he is no longer interested due to his age.

Knight is 87. In 2022, several news outlets reported that Knight had offered more than $2 billion to buy the Blazers, but he was rejected.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.
