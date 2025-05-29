© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beavers, Ducks set to host regionals as College World Series quest begins

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published May 29, 2025 at 11:21 AM PDT
The NCAA Championship Baseball trophy rests on seats in a ballpark.
CWS Omaha
The College World Series will be in Omaha, Neb., beginning June 13.

The NCAA Baseball tournament opens Friday with play in 16 double-elimination regionals, including Corvallis and Eugene.

On the road to the College World Series, Oregon State (41-12-1) is a No. 8 seed while Oregon (42-14) enters the tournament as a No. 12 seed. Those high rankings earned each team the right to host regional action.

The Corvallis Regional kicks off with TCU taking on USC Friday at noon. The Beavers face St. Mary's Friday at 5:00 p.m.

In Eugene, Arizona and Cal Poly open play at 1:00 p.m. Friday. The Ducks face Utah Valley at 6:00 p.m.

Of note for the Ducks: Oregon center fielder and leadoff man Mason Neville is first in the nation in homeruns, with a school-record 26.

Regional winners advance to best-of-three super regionals next week and the final eight go to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, beginning June 13.
Tags
Sports College World SeriesOregon State UniversityUniversity of OregonDucksBeaversEugeneCorvallisNCAA Regional
Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Sociology.
See stories by Love Cross