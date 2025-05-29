Beavers, Ducks set to host regionals as College World Series quest begins

The NCAA Baseball tournament opens Friday with play in 16 double-elimination regionals, including Corvallis and Eugene.

On the road to the College World Series, Oregon State (41-12-1) is a No. 8 seed while Oregon (42-14) enters the tournament as a No. 12 seed. Those high rankings earned each team the right to host regional action.

The Corvallis Regional kicks off with TCU taking on USC Friday at noon. The Beavers face St. Mary's Friday at 5:00 p.m.

In Eugene, Arizona and Cal Poly open play at 1:00 p.m. Friday. The Ducks face Utah Valley at 6:00 p.m.

Of note for the Ducks: Oregon center fielder and leadoff man Mason Neville is first in the nation in homeruns, with a school-record 26.

Regional winners advance to best-of-three super regionals next week and the final eight go to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, beginning June 13.

