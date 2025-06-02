© 2025 KLCC

4-time defending Women's CWS champ Oklahoma beats Oregon 4-1 to reach semifinals, eliminate Ducks

Associated Press
Published June 2, 2025 at 6:12 AM PDT

Cydney Sanders hit two home runs and four-time defending national champion Oklahoma beat Oregon 4-1 on Sunday night to reach the Women’s College World Series semifinals and eliminate the Ducks.

Sanders’ two-run homer in the third put the Sooners up 3-1, and her solo shot in the fifth made it 4-1. Isabela Emerling hit a solo home run for the Sooners. Dezianna Patmon’s homer provided the only run for Oregon.

Oklahoma will play Texas Tech in the semifinals Monday for the right to play in the best-of-three championship series.

The Sooners will need to beat the Red Raiders and star pitcher NiJaree Canady twice to advance in the double-elimination format.

