Roseburg's $2.5 million tennis and pickleball courts renovation underway

Roseburg’s outdoor tennis and pickleball courts at Stewart Park are officially closed as a long-awaited $2.5 million renovation project gets underway.

The overhaul will replace the aging 11 tennis courts - some dating back to 1959 - with eight brand-new tennis courts and 10 dedicated pickleball courts. Other improvements include LED lighting for night play, fencing, and seating. Completion is expected by early October.

“This has been a long-needed project for the youth as well as the adults,” said Roseburg Public Works Director Ryan Herinckx. “The project wouldn't have happened without the tennis center’s fundraising efforts.”

Funding includes a $750,000 state grant, $523,000 in funds from the City of Roseburg, and $1.1 million in matching community funds raised by the Umpqua Valley Tennis Center, which operates the facility.

Use of the courts will remain the same: free for youth and $2 daily for adults.

Roseburg High School uses the courts for its tennis team. Tennis and pickleball tournaments are already on the calendar for next spring.