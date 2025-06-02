© 2025 KLCC

Roseburg's $2.5 million tennis and pickleball courts renovation underway

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published June 2, 2025 at 9:41 AM PDT
Cracks in a tennis court.
City of Roseburg
Cracks in the existing courts at Roseburg's Stewart Park.

Roseburg’s outdoor tennis and pickleball courts at Stewart Park are officially closed as a long-awaited $2.5 million renovation project gets underway.

The overhaul will replace the aging 11 tennis courts - some dating back to 1959 - with eight brand-new tennis courts and 10 dedicated pickleball courts. Other improvements include LED lighting for night play, fencing, and seating. Completion is expected by early October.

“This has been a long-needed project for the youth as well as the adults,” said Roseburg Public Works Director Ryan Herinckx. “The project wouldn't have happened without the tennis center’s fundraising efforts.”

Funding includes a $750,000 state grant, $523,000 in funds from the City of Roseburg, and $1.1 million in matching community funds raised by the Umpqua Valley Tennis Center, which operates the facility.

Use of the courts will remain the same: free for youth and $2 daily for adults.

Roseburg High School uses the courts for its tennis team. Tennis and pickleball tournaments are already on the calendar for next spring.

The plans for the $2.5 million renovation of the tennis and pickleball courts at Roseburg's Stewart Park.
City of Roseburg
Tags
Sports RoseburgCity of RoseburgTennisPickleball
Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Sociology.
See stories by Love Cross