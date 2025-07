Oregon State infielder Aiva Arquette was selected seventh overall by the Miami Marlins in the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft on Sunday.

Arquette, a Kailua, Hawai’i native, hit .354 with 19 home runs and 73 runs scored this season. He was a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and a finalist for the Brooks Wallace Award.

He’s the third first-round pick under head coach Mitch Canham and the 14th in OSU history.