Five Oregon Ducks selected on final day of MLB Draft

KLCC
Published July 15, 2025 at 6:23 AM PDT

A strong showing from the University of Oregon baseball program was capped on Monday as five Ducks were selected on the final day of the Major League Baseball Draft.

Outfielder Mason Neville and pitcher Jason Reitz led the group, both going in the fourth round. Neville was taken 114th overall by the Cincinnati Reds, while Reitz went just five picks later at No. 119 to the Minnesota Twins.

Pitcher Grayson Grinsell followed in the sixth round, selected 189th overall by the Detroit Tigers. First baseman Jacob Walsh was picked by the Washington Nationals in the 15th round (No. 441), and catcher/outfielder Anson Aroz was chosen by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 19th round (No. 585).

This was the third consecutive MLB draft with at least five Oregon players selected.
