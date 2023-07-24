Search Query
Show Search
About
About KLCC
KLCC Stations & Translators
Contest Rules
Business Underwriters
Contact Us
KLCC Public Radio Foundation
Listener Resources
Milestones
News Awards
Public Records
Signal Status
About KLCC
KLCC Stations & Translators
Contest Rules
Business Underwriters
Contact Us
KLCC Public Radio Foundation
Listener Resources
Milestones
News Awards
Public Records
Signal Status
KLCC News
KLCC News
National News
Arts & Culture
Crime, Law & Justice
Disasters & Accidents
Economy & Business
Education
Environment
Good Gardening
Health & Medicine
Housing & Homelessness
Military & Veterans
Politics & Government
Science & Technology
Social Justice
Sports
Transportation
Listener Resources
Weather
KLCC News
National News
Arts & Culture
Crime, Law & Justice
Disasters & Accidents
Economy & Business
Education
Environment
Good Gardening
Health & Medicine
Housing & Homelessness
Military & Veterans
Politics & Government
Science & Technology
Social Justice
Sports
Transportation
Listener Resources
Weather
Music
Music Programs
NPR Music
Playlist Search
The Shortcut
Music Programs
NPR Music
Playlist Search
The Shortcut
People
Authors/Reporters
Hosts
Staff
Authors/Reporters
Hosts
Staff
Programming
Daily Schedule
Weekly Schedule
Podcasts & RSS Feeds
Daily Schedule
Weekly Schedule
Podcasts & RSS Feeds
Streaming Options
Support
Ways to Support KLCC
Contribute Now
Sustainer Update Form
Foundation Donation Form
Gifts of Stock
Business Underwriting
Car/Vehicle Donation
Leadership Giving
Planned Giving
Matching Employers
Thank You Gifts
Ways to Support KLCC
Contribute Now
Sustainer Update Form
Foundation Donation Form
Gifts of Stock
Business Underwriting
Car/Vehicle Donation
Leadership Giving
Planned Giving
Matching Employers
Thank You Gifts
Amplifying Oregon Voices Campaign
© 2023 KLCC
KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org
Contact Us
FCC Applications
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KLCC 89.7
Livestream
About
About KLCC
KLCC Stations & Translators
Contest Rules
Business Underwriters
Contact Us
KLCC Public Radio Foundation
Listener Resources
Milestones
News Awards
Public Records
Signal Status
About KLCC
KLCC Stations & Translators
Contest Rules
Business Underwriters
Contact Us
KLCC Public Radio Foundation
Listener Resources
Milestones
News Awards
Public Records
Signal Status
KLCC News
KLCC News
National News
Arts & Culture
Crime, Law & Justice
Disasters & Accidents
Economy & Business
Education
Environment
Good Gardening
Health & Medicine
Housing & Homelessness
Military & Veterans
Politics & Government
Science & Technology
Social Justice
Sports
Transportation
Listener Resources
Weather
KLCC News
National News
Arts & Culture
Crime, Law & Justice
Disasters & Accidents
Economy & Business
Education
Environment
Good Gardening
Health & Medicine
Housing & Homelessness
Military & Veterans
Politics & Government
Science & Technology
Social Justice
Sports
Transportation
Listener Resources
Weather
Music
Music Programs
NPR Music
Playlist Search
The Shortcut
Music Programs
NPR Music
Playlist Search
The Shortcut
People
Authors/Reporters
Hosts
Staff
Authors/Reporters
Hosts
Staff
Programming
Daily Schedule
Weekly Schedule
Podcasts & RSS Feeds
Daily Schedule
Weekly Schedule
Podcasts & RSS Feeds
Streaming Options
Support
Ways to Support KLCC
Contribute Now
Sustainer Update Form
Foundation Donation Form
Gifts of Stock
Business Underwriting
Car/Vehicle Donation
Leadership Giving
Planned Giving
Matching Employers
Thank You Gifts
Ways to Support KLCC
Contribute Now
Sustainer Update Form
Foundation Donation Form
Gifts of Stock
Business Underwriting
Car/Vehicle Donation
Leadership Giving
Planned Giving
Matching Employers
Thank You Gifts
Amplifying Oregon Voices Campaign
camas