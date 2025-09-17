© 2025 KLCC

Skunk cabbage, steam and hope all make for the great camas bake-off

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published September 17, 2025 at 6:27 AM PDT
People digging in flat meadow.
1 of 9  — DiggingPit.jpg
Members of the Traditional Ecological Inquiry Program dig shallow pits for heated rocks and layers of vegetation and foliage. Two separate teams tried different materials, methods, and cooking times with their respective batches of camas bulbs.
Brian Bull / KLCC
People sitting under canopies.
2 of 9  — CanopiesTEIP.jpg
Members of the Traditional Ecological Inquiry Program sit at a small camp as they prepare to bake camas.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Person standing by pit.
3 of 9  — SamCamasOven01.jpg
TEIP senior intern Sam Bull stands by his camas oven pit.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Man next to small pit.
4 of 9  — JoeOven.jpg
TEIP director Joe Scott stands next to his earthen oven.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Man digging through dirt with rake.
5 of 9  — JoeScottRake_BBull.jpg
26 hours after he put camas bulbs into his oven, Joe Scott prepares to rake them up and see how they turned out.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Person picking out carrots and potatoes from earthen pit.
6 of 9  — CarrotsPotatoesCamas.jpg
24 hours after putting camas bulbs into the earthen oven, Bull retrieves some carrots and potatoes placed in for experimentation's sake.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Shovel with bundles of baked camas bulbs.
7 of 9  — BulbsRetrieved.jpg
Scott's team unearths camas bulbs that have baked a little longer - and hotter - than Bull's batch. They're placed on a tray to be unwrapped and tasted.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Baked bulbs on plates.
8 of 9  — SamBakedCamas.jpg
Sam Bull's camas, unwrapped from a 24-hour bake. They're translucent and shiny, and have a starchy and slightly sweet flavor.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Dark brown camas bulbs.
9 of 9  — JoesCamusTray.jpg
Joe Scott's camas bulbs baked longer and hotter, which gave them a more gummy texture and densely sweeter flavor.
Brian Bull / KLCC

Summer is prime time for gathering and baking camas across the Pacific Northwest. Native people usually harvest – then bake - the plant’s bulbs, as part of their First Foods menu.

And there was even a “bake-off” held outside Eugene, recently. 

With shovels and digging sticks, members of the Traditional Ecological Inquiry Program unearthed dozens of camas bulbs from a former ash tree forest on the outskirts of west Eugene. Operated through the Long Tom Watershed Council, TEIP educates young Native people on traditional practices, which includes First Foods. 

14-year-old Daniel Morrison said TEIP leader Joe Scott had already shared some things about camas. 

“Joe told me it’s supposed to be called like the Native potato. And he said it tastes really good.”

Fire in small pit.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
A fire heats up rocks that will be placed inside the earthen ovens to bake the camas.

When asked about his expectations about the camas bake, Morrison said he hoped it went really well, “and that we don’t charcoal them.”

The heartbreak of “charcoaled” camas is crushing, given the time, labor, and mystery of what happens inside the oven’s sealed layers. 

The group met the next day to assemble their camas ovens: shallow pits in the ground, where fire-heated rocks are strewn.

TEIP leader and Siletz tribal member Joe Scott described how he’ll layer his packets of leaf-wrapped camas bulbs.

“Here’s what I’m gonna do…I’m gonna throw the wet sword ferns on top of this, bunch of water, like a couple buckets of water after the maple leaves, and then a layer of skunk cabbage leaves,” he said, observing various piles of materials. “Put the packets on top of that, and then the alder and the ferns and then all the stuff right here.”

Oh, and there’s mugwort, hazel, and bracken ferns in Scott’s recipe, too. The whole oven hissed with steam once the water hit the hot rocks.

Nearby, the TEIP’s senior intern – who happens to be my kid, Samuel Bull of the Nez Perce tribe - assembled the second oven with mom's help. This was mostly ferns, maple leaves, and camas bundled in skunk cabbage leaves…with some carrots and potatoes thrown in for experimentation’s sake, all under canvas and four buckets of water.

“Okay, do you think that’s good?” Samuel asked his mom, Margaret.

“Yes, I would put the camas closer to the middle.”

Flash forward to 24 hours later.  Bull’s group peeled back the canvas to reveal glistening and translucent camas bulbs.

People at table wrapping leaves around camas bulbs.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Members of the Traditonal Ecological Inquiry Program wrap cleaned and peeled camas bulbs in skunk cabbage leaves.

“Looks good!” grinned Scott, as others oohed and aahed at the sight.

“Ohhh, look at those beauties!” said Samuel’s mom.

When asked to provide some flavor notes, Sam described the cooked camas as really soft, sweet, and starchy.

“I’m so happy. Wow.”

And yes, Bull’s potatoes and carrots came out well, too.  

Scott’s batch baked for nearly 26 hours, and had a small fire burning atop his oven for part of that time. At first there was a little concern as a few bulbs are hardened and dark…but then when the rest were unearthed…

“They’re…perfect,” nodded Scott, with a smile of relief. “They’re like a sweet gumdrop.”

The longer bake means Scott’s camas came out more caramelized and sweeter. But at the end of the day, Scott said the real success of the event was creating community.

“None of these things happen in isolation,” he told the TEIP crowd. “There are just so many caring, loving, passionate, compassionate people who come together to make things like this happen.

“Hopefully people will be coming here in a hundred years making camas, and being like, ‘I heard the story of when they used to come and do this, and they would just turn it into briquets.’”

So no charred, rock-hard camas from this bake-off. Just relief, good memories, and the continued practice of a Native tradition that goes back generations. 

Brian Bull
Brian Bull is a contributing freelance reporter with the KLCC News department, who first began working with the station in 2016. He's a senior reporter with the Native American media organization Buffalo's Fire, and was recently a journalism professor at the University of Oregon.

In his nearly 30 years working as a public media journalist, Bull has worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional),  the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from  the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
