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New research from Oregon State University uses AI-powered cameras to monitor and collect data on bumblebees.
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They came together Sunday evening not far from Port Townsend. Why, no one can say for sure, except the participants themselves — and no humans speak their language.
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Threatened as an endangered species, snowy plovers on Lincoln County beaches struggled to fledge this yearOf the myriad shore birds and other critters that beach visitors may see on any given outing, western snowy plovers are unique.
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In the Roseburg and larger western Oregon area, a retired BLM wildlife surveyor is concerned over what could happen to threatened and protected species. In Bend and eastern Oregon, hunters and anglers are worried over what meets the criteria for a “population center.”
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Oregon wildlife officials counted more gray wolves than ever last winter, a promising sign for the federally endangered species.
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Oregon’s private forests agreement funds fish-saving projects, makes headway on plan for protecting endangered speciesAbout two dozen projects aimed at saving imperiled fish and amphibians are getting a share of $10 million, the first round of grants to come out of Oregon’s landmark agreement on managing private forest lands.
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A lawsuit was filed last week against the National Marine Fisheries Service seeking to protect the endangered Pacific leatherback sea turtle.
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In November, Oregon officials reported a dozen cases of wildlife being shot illegally across seven counties. Aside from a bighorn sheep whose head and horns were removed, all animals were left to waste where they fell.
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Researchers at Oregon State University say the results of a new study could help protect a rare and endangered species of fox.
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The United States Fish and Wildlife Service has released a draft recovery plan for the Oregon spotted frog, which was federally declared a threatened species in 2014 and is at risk of becoming endangered.
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On Saturday, July 10, 2021, Riya uncharacteristically refused her dinner. For Sarah Huse, Carnivore Supervisor, this meant the birthing process had begun…
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Environmental groups are challenging the Trump administration’s decision to remove the gray wolf from the federal endangered species list. Multiple…