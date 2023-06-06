Newly released OSU study could help protect endangered foxes

Researchers at Oregon State University say the results of a new study could help protect a rare and endangered species of fox.

The Sierra Nevada red fox lives at high altitudes, including in the Oregon Cascades. But as global temperatures rise, other predators threaten to invade its habitat.

Sean Matthews is a research scientist at OSU. He said although the historical data is fuzzy, some evidence suggests the species’ numbers are declining.

“Where folks have known Sierra Nevada red fox to occur in the past, there are definitely areas where they are not occurring today," said Matthews.

For 12 years, OSU researchers and partners have been tracking the species. Now, they’ve created models that estimate how many foxes live in each area.

With this data, Matthews said conservationists can identify where to introduce new foxes to prevent inbreeding. He said government officials can also avoid placing highways through important pathways for the species.

Matthews said OSU couldn’t have completed the study without its partners, which included scientists from the U.S. Forest Service, California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo and the Cascades Carnivore Project.