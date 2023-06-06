© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Environment

Newly released OSU study could help protect endangered foxes

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published June 6, 2023 at 6:27 AM PDT
A fox walks along a snow-covered forest floor.
National Park Service
Researchers used secret cameras to track and estimate populations of Sierra Nevada red foxes.

Researchers at Oregon State University say the results of a new study could help protect a rare and endangered species of fox.

The Sierra Nevada red fox lives at high altitudes, including in the Oregon Cascades. But as global temperatures rise, other predators threaten to invade its habitat.

Sean Matthews is a research scientist at OSU. He said although the historical data is fuzzy, some evidence suggests the species’ numbers are declining.

“Where folks have known Sierra Nevada red fox to occur in the past, there are definitely areas where they are not occurring today," said Matthews.

For 12 years, OSU researchers and partners have been tracking the species. Now, they’ve created models that estimate how many foxes live in each area.

With this data, Matthews said conservationists can identify where to introduce new foxes to prevent inbreeding. He said government officials can also avoid placing highways through important pathways for the species.

Matthews said OSU couldn’t have completed the study without its partners, which included scientists from the U.S. Forest Service, California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo and the Cascades Carnivore Project.

Environment Sierra Nevada red foxendangered speciesconservationOSUOregon State University
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a freelance reporter and former reporting intern. He began in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon. He is a senior at the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication.
