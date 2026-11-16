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The power of a powwow has been described as a collective heartbeat that draws people together. Celebrants often say they feel unity and freedom as they dance in a circle. Those elements are especially vital for those serving time at the Oregon State Correctional Institution in Salem, where life is spent behind barbed wire and fortified walls. But for one day a year, inmates get to don Native apparel and move to the rhythm of a rawhide drum with friends and loved ones.
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People of all ages turned out at Lane Community College Saturday for the Native American Student Association’s Annual Pow Wow.
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After a pandemic hiatus of several years, a major Native American cultural event is coming back to Oregon State University.
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The term “Two Spirit” in Native American culture often describes a person possessing both male and female spirits. And they’ve been around well before the…
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This weekend marks the golden anniversary of a major cultural event at the University of Oregon. As KLCC’s Brian Bull reports, the 50th Annual Mother’s…