Student Association at Lane Community College hosts Annual Pow Wow honoring Elders

People of all ages gathered at Lane Community College on Saturday for the Native American Student Association’s Annual Pow Wow. According to the association, this powwow is one of the oldest and largest events on campus, and is one of the first powwows of the season.

Sajina Shrestha / KLCC Andrew Nava, an attendee from the Yaqui tribe

Attendees from a variety of communities, such as Siletz, Yaqui, the Rincon band of Luiseño Indians, and the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde filled the gymnasium. Drummers sat in groups around seven drums and sang as dancers in regalia gathered for different types of dances such as Owl Dance and Crow Hop Dance.

Behind the drummers, there was seating reserved for Elders, the center-focus of this powwow. Every Elder was offered gift bags with tea, salves, and other goods meant to help with their physical, spiritual, and mental health.

Mila Saunders, a co-chair of the Native American Student Association, explained arranging these bags for the Elders is important because they are key members of the Native American community.

“Our Elders are the pillars of our community, they are knowledge bearers and we just want to honor them as much as we can,” said Saunders.

Gildar’dō Soto, an Elder who has attended the campus’s last three pow wows, believes that it is important as an Elder to keep showing up.

“I have been coming here because I like to always be involved with all the brothers and sisters,” said Soto. “We have to keep representing each other because there's not too many of us anymore.”