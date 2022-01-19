© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Transportation

Port of Coos Bay gets federal funding for jetty repair

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published January 19, 2022 at 3:42 PM PST
Port of Coos Bay north jetty
Port of Coos Bay
/
The Port of Coos Bay says the north jetty has been losing about 20 feet each year to the ocean's relentless, insatiable forces.

The Port of Coos Bay says new federal funding will help it make much-needed repairs to one of its jetties.

The north jetty at the mouth of the port is disappearing at the rate of 20 feet per year. The erosion has consumed about 900 feet so far. The port’s director of external affairs, Margaret Barber, said that makes it more challenging for boats to enter and exit the area.

“The whole intent of a jetty system is to promote a safe harbor," said Barber. "So as those jetties shorten, they don’t help with the bar crossing as much. It makes the waters rougher. So it really decreases the safety for mariners that are coming in and out of the harbor.”

Barber said the port is happy to be on the receiving end of $33 million in funding from the US Army Corps of Engineers. The money will help the port rebuild the crumbling north jetty.

Barber says the south jetty is also receding, but at a slower rate.

Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018.
