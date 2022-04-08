Starting this weekend, most bus routes in Lincoln County will stop running on Sundays. The county says the service suspension is due to a driver shortage and will be in effect until further notice.

Routes impacted will be the North County route, which operates between Newport and Lincoln City/Rose Lodge, as well as in-town loop routes that serve Newport and Lincoln City.

The East County and South County routes that run from Newport to Siletz/Toledo and Yachats respectively already don't run on Sundays, so they won't be affected.