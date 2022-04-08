© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Most bus routes in Lincoln County will stop running on Sundays

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published April 8, 2022 at 12:14 PM PDT
Lincoln North County bus
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
Service on most Lincoln County bus routes, including the North County bus that operates between Newport and Lincoln City, is temporarily suspended on Sundays. File photo from 2018.

Starting this weekend, most bus routes in Lincoln County will stop running on Sundays. The county says the service suspension is due to a driver shortage and will be in effect until further notice.

Routes impacted will be the North County route, which operates between Newport and Lincoln City/Rose Lodge, as well as in-town loop routes that serve Newport and Lincoln City.

The East County and South County routes that run from Newport to Siletz/Toledo and Yachats respectively already don't run on Sundays, so they won't be affected.

Regional bus connections will continue to run on Sundays. Those include the Coast to Valley bus that connects Newport with Corvallis and Albany, as well as routes from Lincoln City to Salem and Tillamook that are operated by the Tillamook County Transportation District.

Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018.
