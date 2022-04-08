Most bus routes in Lincoln County will stop running on Sundays
Starting this weekend, most bus routes in Lincoln County will stop running on Sundays. The county says the service suspension is due to a driver shortage and will be in effect until further notice.
Routes impacted will be the North County route, which operates between Newport and Lincoln City/Rose Lodge, as well as in-town loop routes that serve Newport and Lincoln City.
The East County and South County routes that run from Newport to Siletz/Toledo and Yachats respectively already don't run on Sundays, so they won't be affected.
Regional bus connections will continue to run on Sundays. Those include the Coast to Valley bus that connects Newport with Corvallis and Albany, as well as routes from Lincoln City to Salem and Tillamook that are operated by the Tillamook County Transportation District.