Oregon DMV has temporarily closed ten percent of its field offices

The Oregon DMV says it’s closing a half-dozen field offices for the next three months because it doesn't have enough employees to keep them open.

The DMV says the summer months are its busiest time of year. That’s in part because teenagers are more likely to take their driving test during the summer. The agency says a lack of staff has caused last-minute closures of many of its offices. By shifting employees to higher-demand locations, the DMV hopes to provide a more predictable level of service, even if that means cutting off some communities entirely in the short term.

The offices to be closed this summer are in Lebanon, Redmond, Stayton, Sandy, Ashland and Cave Junction.

Another ten field offices will have reduced hours: Astoria, Canyonville, Downtown Portland, Heppner, Hermiston, Junction City, Klamath Falls, Lake Oswego, Lincoln City, and Milton-Freewater.

The DMV says many routine transactions can be handled online, although some types of services do require an in-person visit. That includes getting a "Real ID" drivers license.

The agency also says it’s working to recruit and train new employees.

“DMV has been experiencing the same shortage of applicants for job openings as other employers statewide and nationwide,” said DMV Administrator Amy Joyce in a press release.