Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Transportation

Lane Transit District has new internal boundaries

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published June 30, 2022 at 12:18 PM PDT
bus_operator_1.jpg
Pat Walsh
/
Lane Transit District
Lane Transit District has new internal boundaries, thanks to the once-a-decade redistricting process.

The redistricting process is now complete for Lane Transit District. The Oregon Secretary of State’s office approved the proposed changes this week.

Six of the district's seven subdivisions will see slight changes, based on a shift in population over the past decade. The external boundaries of the district will not change as a result of redistricting. The district includes the Eugene-Springfield metro area, as well as some other communities in Lane County, including Cottage Grove, Creswell, Junction City, and the McKenzie River corridor east of Springfield.

LTD board members are volunteers appointed by the governor. They must live in the district they represent, and may serve up to two consecutive four-year terms.

Transportation Lane Transit DistrictRedistricting2020 census
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
