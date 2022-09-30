Eugene street bond would essentially extend existing measure

Eugene voters will decide in November whether to fund five more years of street repairs and other projects.

The $61-million dollar bond basically extends an existing street preservation measure. Eugene public works spokesperson Brian Richardson says about $46 million dollars is earmarked for certain streets. He told KLCC, “We have 42 specific projects that are called out as part of this bond measure. Those encompass about 44 lane-miles of road. Then there’s also $15 million dollars that are set aside just for walking, biking, safety improvement projects, as well as money set aside for the establishment of additional street trees.”

Some of the major projects include parts of North Delta Highway and River Road.

The bond would assess 63 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, or $169 per year for the average homeowner. Richardson said assessments wouldn’t start until after the 2017 bond expires, essentially extending the past measure. He said if the bond passes, committees will work with the community to develop a list of walking, biking, safety and street tree projects, to be approved by the City Council before the end of 2023.

Further details of the bond, including the list of streets to be addressed, is here.