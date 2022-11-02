© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Transportation

Oregon signs driver license agreement with Japan

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published November 2, 2022 at 1:22 PM PDT
Two people sitting at a desk. One is signing a piece of paper.
Oregon DMV
Consul General Masaki Shiga and DMV Administrator Amy Joyce sign a reciprocity agreement between Japan and Oregon on Nov. 1, 2022.

Oregon drivers who move to Japan and Japanese drivers who move to Oregon will have an easier time transferring their licenses. A new agreement that took effect this month means that drivers 18-and-older will not have to take a knowledge test or behind-the-wheel test in order to get a license.

“This agreement is a symbol of the strong business, education and tourism relationships between Japan and the state of Oregon," said Oregon DMV Administrator Amy Joyce in a press release.

Oregon has similar reciprocity agreements with Canada, Germany, South Korea and Taiwan.

Oregonians are duly warned that in Japan, vehicles drive on the left side of the road.

Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
