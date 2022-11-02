Oregon signs driver license agreement with Japan

Oregon drivers who move to Japan and Japanese drivers who move to Oregon will have an easier time transferring their licenses. A new agreement that took effect this month means that drivers 18-and-older will not have to take a knowledge test or behind-the-wheel test in order to get a license.

“This agreement is a symbol of the strong business, education and tourism relationships between Japan and the state of Oregon," said Oregon DMV Administrator Amy Joyce in a press release.

Oregon has similar reciprocity agreements with Canada, Germany, South Korea and Taiwan.

Oregonians are duly warned that in Japan, vehicles drive on the left side of the road.

