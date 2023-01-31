Eugene seeks feedback on Franklin Blvd plan

The city of Eugene is moving forward with plans to re-shape a busy stretch of roadway near the University of Oregon campus.

Franklin Boulevard is as much as six lanes wide at some points, making it a challenge for pedestrians and bicyclists to navigate.

The goal is to make Franklin Boulevard work well for all users, said Rob Inerfeld, transportation planning manager for the city.

“For people driving, but also people walking, biking, taking the bus," he said. "So it’s how to make this a livable street that works for everybody, and also that supports the more compact land-use development and mixed-use neighborhood that’s growing up along Franklin Boulevard.”

Inerfeld said construction could begin in 2026.

As part of the proposal, the city is proposing to add several traffic circles and limit vehicles to two lanes in each direction.

"We think that roundabouts do a good job of keeping the traffic flowing smoothly, even while still enabling people to cross the street while walking and biking," Inerfeld said. "We think that's a good compromise."

The proposal would also expand the number of lanes dedicated to LTD's "EmX" bus. Sections of the route currently share a single travel lane for both directions, which complicates things, said Inerfeld.

The city is holding an open house on the proposal this Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Ford Alumni Center Ballroom, 1720 E 13th Avenue.

