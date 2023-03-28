© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
NPR for Oregonians
Transportation

Oregon drivers must remove studded tires by Friday

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published March 28, 2023 at 6:25 AM PDT
A tire with metal studs in it.
Francisca Benitez
/
OPB
The Oregon Department of Transportation discourages the use of studded tires even during the winter, according to representative Julie Denney. She said they damage roads without outperforming other traction tires.

Oregon drivers have until the end of the day Friday to remove studded tires from their vehicles, or they could be fined.

In Oregon, tires with metal studs are legal during parts of the year because they make it easier to drive through ice. However, they are prohibited between the end of March and the beginning of November. Even when they are legal to use, the Oregon Department of Transportation discourages their use except when absolutely necessary.

“Studded tires cause millions in damage per year to roadways in Oregon," said ODOT spokesperson Julie Denney. "That causes them to require repaving earlier than they normally would.”

Starting Saturday, drivers who still have the tires on their vehicles can be fined a standard fee of $165.

Denney said the public should still be careful about weather conditions when traveling this spring. In the case of a storm, ODOT recommends using chains or studless traction tires instead. Road conditions can be checked in advance at tripcheck.com.

Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a freelance reporter and former reporting intern. He began in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon. He is a senior at the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication.
