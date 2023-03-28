Oregon drivers must remove studded tires by Friday

Oregon drivers have until the end of the day Friday to remove studded tires from their vehicles, or they could be fined.

In Oregon, tires with metal studs are legal during parts of the year because they make it easier to drive through ice. However, they are prohibited between the end of March and the beginning of November. Even when they are legal to use, the Oregon Department of Transportation discourages their use except when absolutely necessary.

“Studded tires cause millions in damage per year to roadways in Oregon," said ODOT spokesperson Julie Denney. "That causes them to require repaving earlier than they normally would.”

Starting Saturday, drivers who still have the tires on their vehicles can be fined a standard fee of $165.

Denney said the public should still be careful about weather conditions when traveling this spring. In the case of a storm, ODOT recommends using chains or studless traction tires instead. Road conditions can be checked in advance at tripcheck.com.