Large landslide along I-84 near Ontario moving about an inch a day

A large landslide along Interstate 84 near Ontario, Oregon, is moving about an inch a day and could accelerate at any time.

Oregon Department of Transportation / / Crews work to stabilize movement of a landslide near I-84 milepost 359 near Ontario, Ore., March 31, 2023.



The slide is thought to have occurred sometime this winter, under a blanket of snow. It was discovered in February and keeps growing, now stretching the length of two football fields.

Despite the continued movement, Vicki Moles with the Oregon Department of Transportation said drivers needn’t be too concerned.

“Go ahead and use the route. There shouldn’t be any issues,” she said. “But do use caution and keep your eyes open.”

Crews are on site monitoring the slide, which now measures 200 yards long, 100 yards wide and 30 feet deep. ODOT is prepared to close lanes of I-84 if necessary and is performing emergency repairs.

“The slide appears to be contained within the limits of a previously repaired landslide,” said Assistant District 14 Manager Jeff Berry. But more movement could cover the eastbound lanes and possibly westbound I-84.

ODOT said it’s too soon to know if more extensive work will be needed.

Copyright 2023 Oregon Public Broadcasting.