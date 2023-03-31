© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Transportation

Large landslide along I-84 near Ontario moving about an inch a day

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By Kristian Foden-Vencil
Published March 31, 2023 at 2:25 PM PDT
ODOT landslide.jpg
ODOT
A large landslide along Interstate 84 near Ontario, Ore., is pictured March 31, 2023.

A large landslide along Interstate 84 near Ontario, Oregon, is moving about an inch a day and could accelerate at any time.

Crews work to stabilize movement of a landslide near I-84 milepost 359 near Ontario, Ore., March 31, 2023.
Oregon Department of Transportation /
/
Crews work to stabilize movement of a landslide near I-84 milepost 359 near Ontario, Ore., March 31, 2023.


The slide is thought to have occurred sometime this winter, under a blanket of snow. It was discovered in February and keeps growing, now stretching the length of two football fields.

Despite the continued movement, Vicki Moles with the Oregon Department of Transportation said drivers needn’t be too concerned.

“Go ahead and use the route. There shouldn’t be any issues,” she said. “But do use caution and keep your eyes open.”

Crews are on site monitoring the slide, which now measures 200 yards long, 100 yards wide and 30 feet deep. ODOT is prepared to close lanes of I-84 if necessary and is performing emergency repairs.

“The slide appears to be contained within the limits of a previously repaired landslide,” said Assistant District 14 Manager Jeff Berry. But more movement could cover the eastbound lanes and possibly westbound I-84.

ODOT said it’s too soon to know if more extensive work will be needed.

Copyright 2023 Oregon Public Broadcasting.

Kristian Foden-Vencil
Kristian Foden-Vencil is a veteran journalist/producer working for Oregon Public Broadcasting. He started as a cub reporter for newspapers in London, England in 1988. Then in 1991 he moved to Oregon and started freelancing. His work has appeared in publications as varied as The Oregonian, the BBC, the Salem Statesman Journal, Willamette Week, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, NPR and the Voice of America. Kristian has won awards from the Associated Press, Society of Professional Journalists and the Association of Capitol Reporters and Editors. He was embedded with the Oregon National Guard in Iraq in 2004 and now specializes in business, law, health and politics.
