McKenzie Pass has reopened for the summer season

When we close the road, it is closed to everyone and is not maintained. We do not open it early for cyclists or pedestrians. Even after the snow melts each spring, our crews have a lot of work to do before the road is safe for travel. Each winter trees come down and the heavy rain and snow moves rocks and debris onto the road. All of this is cleaned up and the pavement patched before we open. Take a look at these pictures and videos to see what it takes to open the pass every year.”

After a long winter, crews have cleared McKenzie Pass and the gates opened for all travelers Monday (6/19/23.

The highway, also known as O-R 242, closed for the winter season on November 1st last year.

If you decide to take a trip over McKenzie pass, ODOT asks that drivers be on the lookout for cyclists and pedestrians, as this is a popular scenic route for many types of road users.

It is a very windy road and vehicles longer than 35 feet are prohibited from using the highway because of its sharp, narrow curves.

In a news release, Oregon Department of Transportation, ODOT says,

“Private funding built the highway in the 1870s for use as a wagon toll road, and the pass became a seasonal scenic highway in 1962 with the completion of Oregon 126. Even during its tenure as the main route between the southern Willamette Valley and Central Oregon, the narrow, twisting roadway and high elevation (5,325 feet at the highest point) made the highway too difficult to maintain and keep clear for much of the year.

Each year, we plan to close the highway the Thursday after Veteran's Day and open it the third Monday in June. Snowfall times and amounts may change these dates.