© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transportation

Oregon DMV camera system back up and running, but expect delays

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By Jeff Thompson
Published July 8, 2023 at 7:52 AM PDT
From Oregon Driver and Motor Vehicle Services: Three different Oregon photo IDs
Oregon DMV
/
From Oregon Driver and Motor Vehicle Services: Three different Oregon photo IDs

The camera systems are back up and running at most Oregon Driver and Motor Vehicle Service branches.

An outage that started Wednesday meant Oregonians couldn’t get photo IDs or driver’s licenses for two days.

But as of Friday afternoon, most offices were able to issue photo credentials again.

DMV spokesperson Michelle Godfrey said the camera system vendor was working to bring the remaining offices online, but people should still expect delays.

“As volume increases in processing credentials, there is potential for more errors, and our servers may have to be shut down again,” Godfrey said. “We ask for your patience as we strive to get our systems fully functioning as quickly as possible.”

She added that this week’s outage was not related to the DMV data breach that impacted millions of Oregonians last month.

Tags
Transportation Oregon DMV
Jeff Thompson