Oregon DMV camera system back up and running, but expect delays

The camera systems are back up and running at most Oregon Driver and Motor Vehicle Service branches.

An outage that started Wednesday meant Oregonians couldn’t get photo IDs or driver’s licenses for two days.

But as of Friday afternoon, most offices were able to issue photo credentials again.

DMV spokesperson Michelle Godfrey said the camera system vendor was working to bring the remaining offices online, but people should still expect delays.

“As volume increases in processing credentials, there is potential for more errors, and our servers may have to be shut down again,” Godfrey said. “We ask for your patience as we strive to get our systems fully functioning as quickly as possible.”

She added that this week’s outage was not related to the DMV data breach that impacted millions of Oregonians last month.