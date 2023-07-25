© 2023 KLCC

Transportation

A West Coast e-trucking corridor is in the works

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published July 25, 2023 at 6:33 AM PDT
Oregon, California and Washington are asking for federal funds to help them meet their self-imposed standards for lowering greenhouse gas emissions from trucking.

In 2021, the Oregon DEQ adopted a “Clean Trucks Rule.” It requires increasing the percentage of new trucks in the state that use clean power, starting with the 2025 model year. By 2032, 40% of truck sales are required to be electric.

To keep those trucks moving, the Oregon Department of Transportation, along with its counterparts in California and Washington, applied for federal infrastructure funding last month.

Thirty-nine California members of Congress signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in support of the federal funding. In it, they said, “The cities and regions that will benefit from this project constitute the majority of the most polluted areas in the United States, based on the major categories of air pollution tracked by the American Lung Association.”

The tri-state proposal looks to build a network of 34 electric truck charging stations and five hydrogen-fueling stations, largely along the I-5 corridor. A representative of ODOT declined to speak to KLCC about details of the request for federal funding, including the amount.`

Oregon also has goals for local delivery trucks and buses. The DEQ aims to have 90% of urban transit vehicles powered by lower-emission fuels by 2035.

Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015.
