Eugene gets new air link to Austin

Eugene air travelers will have another new destination to choose from next summer. Allegiant Air announced Thursday that it will offer nonstop flights to Austin, Texas.

The twice-weekly service is set to begin May 31, 2024.

Allegiant did not specify whether the new flight would operate during the summer months only, or whether it would be available year-round. A separate press release from the city of Austin characterized the flight as "seasonal" and that it would operate "through August."

That same press release described Eugene as a "charming, artistic community" that is "known for its farmers markets, vintage shopping and easy access to the Willamette National Forest and Oregon coast."

Austin, meanwhile, is the capital of Texas and home to the University of Texas.

The new Eugene-to-Austin flight is set to begin a few days before Southwest Airlines adds a nonstop link from Eugene to Sacramento. According to a map on the Eugene Airport's website, when that service begins, Eugene will have flights to 16 different airports, although some of the service is seasonal and many of the destinations are served with less-than-daily flights.

Austin will be the southernmost non-stop destination from Eugene and the second in the state of Texas, joining Dallas-Fort Worth, which is served by American Airlines.