Eugene gets new air link to Austin

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published November 16, 2023 at 4:45 PM PST
The front of the Eugene Airport terminal.
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
Next summer, Eugene will add Austin and Sacramento to its list of non-stop destinations.

Eugene air travelers will have another new destination to choose from next summer. Allegiant Air announced Thursday that it will offer nonstop flights to Austin, Texas.

The twice-weekly service is set to begin May 31, 2024.

Allegiant did not specify whether the new flight would operate during the summer months only, or whether it would be available year-round. A separate press release from the city of Austin characterized the flight as "seasonal" and that it would operate "through August."

That same press release described Eugene as a "charming, artistic community" that is "known for its farmers markets, vintage shopping and easy access to the Willamette National Forest and Oregon coast."

Austin, meanwhile, is the capital of Texas and home to the University of Texas.

The new Eugene-to-Austin flight is set to begin a few days before Southwest Airlines adds a nonstop link from Eugene to Sacramento. According to a map on the Eugene Airport's website, when that service begins, Eugene will have flights to 16 different airports, although some of the service is seasonal and many of the destinations are served with less-than-daily flights.

Austin will be the southernmost non-stop destination from Eugene and the second in the state of Texas, joining Dallas-Fort Worth, which is served by American Airlines.

Transportation Eugene airportallegiant airsouthwest airlines
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018 and became News Director in March, 2023. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
