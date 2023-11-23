Oregon drivers should expect heavy traffic Friday

The Oregon Department of Transportation is warning drivers to expect heavy traffic Friday.

Officials say I-5 and other roads may be busier than at this time in previous years, with congestion around Woodburn for Black Friday shopping, and near Eugene when UO and OSU face off in their final PAC-12 football match.

"This is coming right in the middle of the Thanksgiving weekend," said ODOT spokesperson Don Hamilton. "So there's going to be a lot of congestion coming all at the same time."

Hamilton said drivers should slow down, look out for each other on the road and be prepared to stop.

“Bring some extra blankets, some extra water, some extra snacks in the car, in case something unexpected comes up that causes delays," he said.

According to Hamilton, forecasters aren’t expecting dangerous weather, but that could change quickly, particularly over the Cascades. More information on road conditions in Oregon can be found online through ODOT's Tripcheck service.