© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oregon drivers should expect heavy traffic Friday

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published November 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM PST
Photo shows vehicles lined up bumper-to-bumper on a freeway. A sign beside the road reads "Exit 283 Oregon Korean War Memorial."
Oregon Department of Transportation
Officials say the UO-OSU football game on Friday could increase traffic on I-5 and around Eugene. Kickoff starts at 5:30 PM. This is a file photo of backed-up traffic on I-5 near Wilsonville.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is warning drivers to expect heavy traffic Friday.

Officials say I-5 and other roads may be busier than at this time in previous years, with congestion around Woodburn for Black Friday shopping, and near Eugene when UO and OSU face off in their final PAC-12 football match.

"This is coming right in the middle of the Thanksgiving weekend," said ODOT spokesperson Don Hamilton. "So there's going to be a lot of congestion coming all at the same time."

Hamilton said drivers should slow down, look out for each other on the road and be prepared to stop.

“Bring some extra blankets, some extra water, some extra snacks in the car, in case something unexpected comes up that causes delays," he said.

According to Hamilton, forecasters aren’t expecting dangerous weather, but that could change quickly, particularly over the Cascades. More information on road conditions in Oregon can be found online through ODOT's Tripcheck service.
Tags
Transportation trafficInterstate 5Thanksgivingblack fridayOSU footballUO FootballRivalry Game
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk joined the KLCC News Team in 2022. He is a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Born in Portland, Wilk began working in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
See stories by Nathan Wilk