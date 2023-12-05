© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Average gas prices drop below $4 a gallon in Oregon

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published December 5, 2023 at 5:27 PM PST
Image of a gas station pump.
Tiffany Eckert
/
KLCC
File photo of a gas pump in Eugene.

This week, average gas prices in Oregon dipped below $4 a gallon for the first time since April.

AAA Oregon / Idaho spokesperson Marie Dodds said there are two main factors, including “a growth in gasoline supplies, across the country, and the seasonal lull in demand that we typically see during these winter months.”

Dodds said the cost of gasoline has been gradually falling since September. Twenty Oregon counties now have average prices under $4 a gallon for regular.

Linn, Benton and Lincoln Counties have among the lowest prices in the state. In the Eugene-Springfield area, this week’s average is $3.73 per gallon.

Dodds said last week’s decision by OPEC+ to cut oil production temporarily sent crude oil prices higher, but it was short lived, and the Oregon average didn’t increase on the news.

She said pump prices should continue to trend lower in the next couple of weeks, barring unforeseen events.
Tags
Transportation gas pricesMarie Dodds
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
See stories by Karen Richards