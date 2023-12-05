Average gas prices drop below $4 a gallon in Oregon

This week, average gas prices in Oregon dipped below $4 a gallon for the first time since April.

AAA Oregon / Idaho spokesperson Marie Dodds said there are two main factors, including “a growth in gasoline supplies, across the country, and the seasonal lull in demand that we typically see during these winter months.”

Dodds said the cost of gasoline has been gradually falling since September. Twenty Oregon counties now have average prices under $4 a gallon for regular.

Linn, Benton and Lincoln Counties have among the lowest prices in the state. In the Eugene-Springfield area, this week’s average is $3.73 per gallon.

Dodds said last week’s decision by OPEC+ to cut oil production temporarily sent crude oil prices higher, but it was short lived, and the Oregon average didn’t increase on the news.

She said pump prices should continue to trend lower in the next couple of weeks, barring unforeseen events.

