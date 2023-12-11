Bend installs system meant to help drivers become parkers

The City of Bend has installed a new guidance system for downtown parking.

The system uses digital signage to direct visitors to available spaces. It covers parking lots, on-street parking, and the city garage.

The city hopes the system will reduce traffic congestion caused by drivers circling downtown, looking for parking.

“We hope that this will lead to even increased business activity, reduced traffic, and also if that has a positive impact on climate because less cars driving around idling means they don’t use as many emissions, and that is all good,” said Tobias Marx, the Parking Services Division Manager for the City of Bend.

The project cost a total of $300,000. Marx estimates it will cost $90,000 per year to operate.

Downtown Bend is also accessible by using public transportation.