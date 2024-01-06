© 2024 KLCC

Oakridge looks to update airport, create hub for wildfire detection drones

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published January 6, 2024 at 6:00 AM PST
View from the air of Oakridge Airport
Oregon Department of Aviation
Oakridge Mayor Bryan Cutchen says if the cracking, aged runway isn't fixed, the airport won't be able to stay open.

Oakridge leaders say their city’s airport needs a new runway and advanced air mobility to better detect and suppress wildfires. They’re backing an effort to upgrade the airstrip and create a hub for autonomous aircraft operations.

Oakridge Mayor Bryan Cutchen co-signed a letter of support to accompany a grant application to the U.S. Economic Development Administration. He said airport investments like the drone program would help protect property and natural resources and also bring well-paying jobs to the community.

“I’m envisioning perhaps even having a schoolhouse that would do some training, which might help the kids coming out of high school in Oakridge," said Cutchen. "Maybe they could just walk over and get some training on how to either be technicians on these things or to pilot them.”

The Oakridge airport, located on a butte off Highway 58, is operated by the Oregon Department of Aviation, which authored the $3.2 million grant proposal.
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
